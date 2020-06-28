In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 23rd at 11 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 18 under; Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 16 under; and Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 4th at 15 under.

Burns hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Burns's tee shot went 246 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Burns chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Burns's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Burns hit his tee shot 272 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.