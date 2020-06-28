Ryan Armour hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armour finished his round tied for 6th at 15 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Ryan Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Armour had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Armour's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Armour to 5 under for the round.

Armour hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Armour to 6 under for the round.