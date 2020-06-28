  • Strong putting brings Ryan Armour a 6-under 64 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Ryan Armour makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

