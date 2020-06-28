Russell Henley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 20th at 10 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Henley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Henley at 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Henley hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Henley's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Henley had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Henley's 123 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 6 under for the round.