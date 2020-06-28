-
Rory McIlroy shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy's bunker hole-out on No. 16 in Round 4 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 10th at 13 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Streelman and Will Gordon are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, McIlroy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to even-par for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, McIlroy hit his 75 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, McIlroy's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, McIlroy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-foot putt for eagle. This put McIlroy at 4 under for the round.
McIlroy missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.
