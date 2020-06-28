  • Rory McIlroy shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Rory McIlroy's bunker hole-out on No. 16 in Round 4 at Travelers

