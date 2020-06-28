In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Roger Sloan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Sloan finished his round in 66th at even par; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sloan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

Sloan got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

Sloan hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 4 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Sloan's tee shot went 144 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Sloan's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Sloan had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.