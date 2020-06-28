In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Richy Werenski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 42nd at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Werenski's 151 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Werenski had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Werenski's 179 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Werenski hit an approach shot from 220 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 under for the round.