Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 23rd at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Cabrera Bello's 157 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Cabrera Bello at 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Cabrera Bello chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cabrera Bello to 6 under for the round.
