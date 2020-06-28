-
Phil Mickelson shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson’s 21-footer to save par in the final round of the 2020 Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson makes a 21-foot par putt on the par-4 7th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 24th at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Will Gordon is in 3rd at 17 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Mickelson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Mickelson's 150 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Mickelson had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
