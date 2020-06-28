-
-
Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Paul Casey in the final round at the Travelers Championship
-
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
-
Interviews
Paul Casey on his return to golf at Travelers
Prior to the 2020 Travelers Championship, Paul Casey discusses what kept him from returning to golf sooner and why he chose to come back this week.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Paul Casey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Casey finished his round tied for 31st at 10 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 18 under; Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 16 under; and Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Paul Casey's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.