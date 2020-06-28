Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 4th at 15 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 20 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Will Gordon is in 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Kizzire had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 431-yard par-4 third, Kizzire went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kizzire's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.