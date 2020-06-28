In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 14th at 11 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Reed's 116 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reed had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

Reed hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 53-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Reed hit his tee shot 271 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Reed to 6 under for the round.