Patrick Cantlay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 11th at 13 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 18 under; Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 16 under; and Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 4th at 15 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cantlay had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Cantlay's 95 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Cantlay chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Cantlay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.