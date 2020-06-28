-
Michael Thompson shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Michael Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 46th at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 third, Thompson's 142 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
Thompson hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
