In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 35th at 9 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hubbard's 129 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Hubbard had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hubbard's 167 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hubbard had a great 293-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 2 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.