-
-
Marc Leishman shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
-
Highlights
Marc Leishman birdies No. 12 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 59th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, and Will Gordon are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Leishman had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Leishman's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.