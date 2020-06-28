-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes sinks a 43-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 3rd at 17 under with Will Gordon; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 18 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Mackenzie Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hughes at 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hughes to even for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hughes chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Hughes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Hughes at 2 under for the round.
