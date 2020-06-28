Luke Donald hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Donald finished his round in 68th at 6 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.

Donald tee shot went 215 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Donald hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Donald to 4 over for the round.

At the 523-yard 13th hole par-5, Donald hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Donald to 6 over for the day.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Donald hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Donald to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Donald had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Donald to 9 over for the round.