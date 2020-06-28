In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Glover finished his round tied for 8th at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Lucas Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Glover's 132 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Glover stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 13th, Glover hit his 110 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Glover had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 6 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Glover chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 7 under for the round.