Louis Oosthuizen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 46th at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Louis Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Oosthuizen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Oosthuizen had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.