  • Louis Oosthuizen putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie after bunker shot at No. 17 in Round 1 at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.