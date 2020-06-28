-
Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
Highlights
Lanto Griffin makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Travelers
Lanto Griffin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 24th at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Streelman and Will Gordon are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Griffin had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Griffin's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Griffin hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Griffin missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to 2 under for the round.
