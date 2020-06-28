  • Kyle Stanley finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Kyle Stanley makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Kyle Stanley birdies No. 6 in Round 4 at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Kyle Stanley makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.