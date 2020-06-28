-
-
Kyle Stanley finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
-
Highlights
Kyle Stanley birdies No. 6 in Round 4 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Kyle Stanley makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Kyle Stanley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 24th at 11 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 20 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Will Gordon is in 3rd at 17 under.
Stanley got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Stanley's 182 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Stanley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.