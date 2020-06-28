-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Kevin Streelman in the final round at the Travelers Championship
-
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Streelman makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Kevin Streelman makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Streelman finished his day in 2nd at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; and Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Kevin Streelman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Streelman's 156 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.