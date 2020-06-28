-
Kevin Na putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Kevin Na makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Na hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his day in 5th at 16 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Kevin Na's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Na chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
