Kevin Chappell putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Chappell makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Kevin Chappell makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chappell finished his round tied for 53rd at 6 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 second, Kevin Chappell's 108 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Chappell to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Chappell had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Chappell hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
