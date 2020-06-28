-
Joseph Bramlett putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bramlett finished his round tied for 41st at 8 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a 292 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Joseph Bramlett chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
Bramlett had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 6 yards to the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Bramlett's 167 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
