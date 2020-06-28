Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 51st at 6 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Spieth's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Spieth missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 3 yards for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Spieth's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Spieth's 155 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

Spieth hit his tee shot 297 yards to the fairway bunker on the 444-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.