Jon Rahm hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his round tied for 37th at 9 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 20 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Streelman and Will Gordon are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Jon Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jon Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Rahm had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rahm hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.