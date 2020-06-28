-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Joel Dahmen in the final round at the Travelers Championship
-
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his round tied for 13th at 12 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 17 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, and Will Gordon are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 third, Joel Dahmen's 128 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.