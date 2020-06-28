Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round in 63rd at 3 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 18 under; Kevin Streelman and Will Gordon are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Niemann chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Niemann to 3 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Niemann's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to 5 over for the round.