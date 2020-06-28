-
Jim Furyk shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Furyk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On his tee stroke on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Furyk went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Furyk to 1 over for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Furyk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Furyk to 1 over for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Furyk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Furyk had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Furyk's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
