Jhonattan Vegas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 22nd at 11 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, and Will Gordon are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Vegas hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Vegas hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Vegas hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Vegas had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Vegas's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Vegas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.