  • Jason Day shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Jason Day's nice chip leaves a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day gets up and down for birdie at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Jason Day's nice chip leaves a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.