Jason Day shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day gets up and down for birdie at Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Jason Day's nice chip leaves a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Jason Day hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 45th at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Day chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Day chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to even-par for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Day hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Day's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
