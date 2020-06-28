In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Ian Poulter hit 14 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round in 64th at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Ian Poulter's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Poulter's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Poulter chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poulter had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Poulter's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Poulter got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Poulter to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Poulter had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.