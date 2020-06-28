-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 43rd at 8 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Norlander had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
