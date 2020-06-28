-
Harold Varner III shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Harold Varner III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 29th at 10 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Varner III's 119 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Varner III had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
