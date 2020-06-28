Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 41st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 18 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, and Will Gordon are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Na, Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 132 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even for the round.