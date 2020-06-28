In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Greg Chalmers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 67th at 4 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Chalmers's tee shot went 238 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

Chalmers his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 3 over for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Chalmers's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.