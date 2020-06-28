-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 61st at 4 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Grillo hit his 93 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Grillo chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.
