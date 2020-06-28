Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dustin Johnson had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Johnson hit a tee shot 240 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Johnson's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.