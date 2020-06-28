Doc Redman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Redman finished his round in 9th at 13 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Doc Redman had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Redman missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Redman hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Redman chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 5 under for the round.

On the 296-yard par-4 15th Redman hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Redman to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Redman's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 7 under for the round.