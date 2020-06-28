-
Chez Reavie rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Chez Reavie hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Reavie finished his round tied for 45th at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
Chez Reavie got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chez Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Reavie's 103 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Reavie got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
