Charley Hoffman shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
Highlights
Charley Hoffman makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 4 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Charley Hoffman makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 41st at 8 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Will Gordon is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Hoffman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoffman had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 14th, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 3 over for the round.
