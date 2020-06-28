  • Byeong Hun An putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Byeong Hun An makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Byeong Hun An makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at Travelers

    In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Byeong Hun An makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.