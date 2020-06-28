-
Byeong Hun An putts well in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
Highlights
Byeong Hun An makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Byeong Hun An makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th hole.
Byeong Hun An hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his round tied for 46th at 7 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Byeong Hun An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, An chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, An hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, An chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
