-
-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
-
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
-
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Travelers
In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 6th at 15 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a 280 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, DeChambeau's tee shot went 242 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, DeChambeau had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.