Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
Highlights
Brian Stuard birdies No. 16 in Round 3 at Travelers
Brian Stuard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 19th at 12 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 20 under; Brendon Todd is in 2nd at 18 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Stuard hit a tee shot 241 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Stuard hit his 84 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Stuard had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Stuard's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Stuard's 151 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
