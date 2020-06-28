-
Brendon Todd shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
DJ’s career-low 61, Todd goes for 3 and DeChambeau’s length
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Travelers Championship, where Dustin Johnson shot a career-low 61 and so did leader Brendon Todd, who is going after his third with this season, while Bryson DeChambeau impressed with his length on the greens.
Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 11th at 13 under; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Will Gordon and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 4 over for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 5 over for the round.
