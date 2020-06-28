  • Brendon Todd shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Travelers Championship

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Travelers Championship, where Dustin Johnson shot a career-low 61 and so did leader Brendon Todd, who is going after his third with this season, while Bryson DeChambeau impressed with his length on the greens.
    The Takeaway

