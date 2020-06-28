Brendan Steele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 4th at 15 under with Brendon Todd and Ryan Armour; Dustin Johnson is in 1st at 20 under; and Kevin Streelman and Will Gordon are tied for 2nd at 17 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 third, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Steele had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to even-par for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Steele hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Steele's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Steele chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Steele hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Steele hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.