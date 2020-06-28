-
Brandt Snedeker shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker birdies No. 12 in Round 2 at Travelers
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Brandt Snedeker makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 41st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson are tied for 1st at 18 under; Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman, and Will Gordon are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Na, Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Snedeker's tee shot went 230 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Snedeker had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
