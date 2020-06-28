-
Austin Cook comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cook finished his round tied for 51st at 6 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman is in 3rd at 15 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Austin Cook missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Austin Cook to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cook hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
Cook missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Cook had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
