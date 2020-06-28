-
Adam Long shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Travelers Championship
June 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 28, 2020
Highlights
Adam Long 17-footer for eagle at No. 15 in Round 3 at Travelers
In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Adam Long makes a 17-foot eagle putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Travelers Championship, Adam Long hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 23rd at 11 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 18 under; Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 17 under; and Kevin Streelman and Will Gordon are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Long chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
Long hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 seventh. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Long to 3 under for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 under for the round.
